Dr. Bonnie Henry Is a Masterclass in Authentic Leadership

Legendary basketball coach John Wooden once said the truest test of character is what you do when no one is watching. Perhaps at no other point in history could it also be said that the opposite is true: Who you are when everyone is watching — and the stakes are highest — is proving to be just as revealing in authentic leadership.

And let’s be clear: everyone is watching. We may all be consumed by our own personal and professional journey through the COVID-19 crisis, but our leadership lens has both widened and focused simultaneously. The acute awareness of our own actions is consistently tested by comparisons to our peers, both here and around the world.

Employees, customers, communities and family are all providing feedback on how we’re doing as leaders. Like it or not, this is a test everyone is forced to take — and the marks will be public.