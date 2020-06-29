Business Accelerant Program for Female Entrepreneurs Launches in B.C.

Two regions in B.C. are collaborating on a three-month program designed to support innovative female entrepreneurs in growing their businesses.

Accelerate Okanagan, The University of Victoria and Victoria Innovation, Advanced Technology and Entrepreneurship Council (VIATEC) have joined forces with the Digital Technology Supercluster, Communitech and Purpose Five to partner on W Venture, a pilot program for women in Victoria and the Okanagan who are ready to accelerate their business.

It aims to help correct an imbalance in an industry where women continue to be underrepresented. Only ten percent of Victoria’s tech companies have a female founder, and less than 39% of the tech workforce in the Okanagan is female.

A media release states, “Participants will gain the necessary skills to confidently address their unique business challenges, giving these women-led companies the greatest chance of success. This is done through personalized, hands-on support from curated mentors and subject-matter experts while connecting with a community of peers from across the province.”

Shelley Voyer is the Program Manager for W Venture. She says, “We set out to co-create something that was truly collaborative and supported the unique needs of female entrepreneurs. Women from across the province told us they wanted a program that is actionable and accountable while focusing on her unique journey. W Venture delivers on this promise. I hope any woman who is bold enough to build her own tech-enabled company applies.”

The program will be delivered remotely and is accessible to entrepreneurs from across British Columbia. Applications are open until July 31st, with the program beginning in early September.

For more information about W Venture and to apply, please visit wventure.ca.

