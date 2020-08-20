The Benefits of Humanistic Leadership

Fear-based leadership is easily identified by its dehumanizing tactics: bullying, shaming, yelling, fear-mongering and more. What’s a lot less obvious is the harm it causes.

“I became very stressed and paranoid to the point that I would fall asleep, stressing about work, and wake up stressing about work,” said one executive who previously worked under a toxic leader in the financial sector. “There were moments where I wanted to vomit, I was so scared,” said another employee in a creative industry. “We always felt trapped and in danger.”

“People will just grind through employees to get what they want,” says Jason Dorland, an Olympian, author and partner at Your Mindset: Coaching and Consulting in Victoria. As an athlete, he directly experienced fear-based leadership and its consequences, but also recognizes how it can appear to work for some leaders.

“They think it’s a strategy that will get them what they want,” he says. “And on some level it works. But it doesn’t work as well as it could.