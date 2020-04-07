Victoria’s StarFish Medical Helping to Supply Emergency Ventilators for Canadians

StarFish Medical is among several Canadian companies helping to produce much-needed medical equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced progress under Canada’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID‑19, an initiative which aims to provide vital, made‑in‑Canada protective gear and medical equipment to respond to the outbreak. Nearly 5,000 Canadian companies have offered their expertise.

“We’re working with Thornhill Medical, CAE, Ventilators for Canadians, and a group led by StarFish Medical to produce up to 30,000 made-in-Canada ventilators,” Trudeau said during his daily briefing. “Canadian companies are answering the call to protect our health care professionals with made-in-Canada solutions. This is exactly the kind of innovative, collaborative thinking we need to respond to this rapidly evolving pandemic. By increasing our support for secure, Canadian sources of needed materials and equipment, we will be able to help our health care workers protect themselves, treat patients, and slow the spread of this virus.”

StarFish Medical, based in Victoria and Toronto, is a full service medical device design company, which offers design, development and manufacturing services. It is helping to develop a cost-efficient, safe and open-source ventilator design for companies to produce. The company will also help connect manufacturers with suppliers to speed up production of the ventilator designs.

“Like many of you, we have been figuring out how to meaningfully aid the COVID situation,” says Scott Phillips, StarFish Medical CEO and president, in a statement on the company’s website. “We are actively and rapidly working on addressing the potential ventilator shortage. In addition, our Bio Services group is involved in COVID assay technology.”