The Wilson’s Group: Survival, Tragedy, Community and Optimism

Then there’s the commitment to the environment. “Buses are great products as they are,” says Wilson. “You are taking numerous cars off the road.” Just days after we spoke last August, the company launched its first fully electric vehicle, the Camosun Express, a free shuttle for Camosun students and staff.

John Wilson, who this January became chair of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, says he can’t estimate the amount of time he and his family spend volunteering, but says the donations provided by all the companies in the Wilson’s Group are probably close to half a million dollars a year.

Then there’s the charitable work, ranging from the Mustard Seed Food Bank to Pacific Opera Victoria. The Wilsons are big donors to the Our Place Society Therapeutic Recovery Centre, which offers rehabilitation programs for those recovering from addiction and hoping to re-enter society.

It doesn’t stop with buses. In 2018, the company announced plans to launch a fleet of electric boats that will operate in the Inner Harbour, going hand-in-hand with the company’s Gray Line Sightseeing Victoria product.

And that’s where the Wilsons were last summer as they looked forward to their 40th anniversary of incorporation: packaging and refining their services after a period of rapid expansion.

“It’s time to take a breath and do what we do, which is tweak them and make them successful operationally,” John Wilson says as we wrap up that first interview.

And how would he and his family like the public to think of the Wilson brand? Everyone pauses for a moment before the CEO says, “Safe, reliable and community minded.”

The Pandemic

Six months later, in early March, after the fatal crash and the COVID-19 outbreak, Wilson says, “I still stand by those words. I still feel very much we are a safe operator.”

He’s still surrounded by the plaques and clippings and awards, and the reminders about the value of family, community, charity and hard work.

But just a few days later, with the COVID-19 drama unfolding, with dire warnings from governments at all levels, with tourism drying up, and much business across the country shutting down, the Wilson’s Group posted a notice on its website, informing the public it had decided to suspend all operations of its Vancouver Island Connector, Tofino Bus, Mount Washington Ski Bus, BC Connector, CVS Tours, and Sightseeing Victoria Hop-On Hop- off bus until further notice. It reduced the BC Ferries Connector to two departures a day.

Later that week, the Wilson’s Group announced it would suspend all BC Ferries Connector buses through April 30. Its message to the public: “We apologize for any inconvenience this change in service may cause and thank you for your understanding as we work through this together.”

That of course, was just the start. On May 5, the Times Colonist published John Wilson’s commentary on the impact of the pandemic, during what was to be a year of celebrations marking the 40th anniversary: “Never did I think this is how we would be spending it when late last year we began making celebration plans for this significant milestone for our company and our family. Like many others, rather than celebrating, we are just trying to survive.”

On May 8, the company posted yet another notice online, saying it had made the difficult decision to extend the suspension of all its scheduled services. Twelve days later, when we spoke again, John Wilson said he hoped the BC Ferries Connector and some other services could resume with a reduced schedule in early June, but the YYJ Airport Shuttle, the Vancouver Island Connector and the Tofino Bus remain suspended indefinitely.