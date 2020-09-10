Nominations Now Open for Vancouver Island Family Business Awards

Awards are given to local businesses and professionals offering outstanding contributions to their community.

If you know an outstanding family-owned business or emerging entrepreneur who deserves applause, now’s your chance to celebrate them. The Family Business Association of Vancouver Island (FBAVI) is now accepting nominations for their 2021 Family Business Excellence (FBE) Award and the Young Entrepreneur Award.

FBAVI is a member-based organization who have supported family-owned businesses on Vancouver Island through mentorship, networking and education for over two decades. They say opportunities to mix and engage with other family businesses is often exactly what is needed to overcome the challenges of running those enterprises.

The organization provides two awards per year. The Family Business Excellence Award is given to locally-owned businesses who provide a considerable contribution to their community and to the national economy. The Young Entrepreneur Award recognizes an outstanding young leader in the family business.

Past FBE Awards recipients include Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort, Proline Management, DriveWise BC, Titan Boats, Tru Value Foods, Wilson’s Transportation, Canada Homestay Network, Capital Iron, Country Grocer, McCall Gardens, Pacific Sands Resort, Robinson’s Outdoor Store, Monk Office and Accent Inns.

Past Young Entrepreneur Award recipients were Erin Boggs (2020), Andrew Wilson (2019) and Daisy Klaibert (2018).

Nominations will be accepted until October 12, 2020. The celebration gala will take place on February 24, 2021 at the Uplands Golf Club in Victoria. The event will proceed on Zoom if COVID-19 restrictions prevent meeting in person.

For award eligibility and nomination process, visit www.familybusinessassociationvi.ca.

