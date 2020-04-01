Langford, B.C. Has Some Big Projects in Store

Langford’s mayor Stew performing arts theatre through Young loves to tell the fundraising, lease agreements, story of how his city’s developer amenity fees and commercial tax base has grown from three per cent in 1991 to more than 21 per cent today. That growth shows no signs of stopping, as B.C.’s fastest growing city announces its next big project — the Pacific Maritime Centre.

The $87 million project, to be built on McCallum Road near Costco, will include a 40,000-square-foot conference centre, an office tower, a 1,200- seat performing arts theatre and a new home for the Maritime Museum of British Columbia.