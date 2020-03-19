Free Webinar: How to Cope with Impacts of COVID-19 on Your Business

Pierre Cléroux

Vice President, Research and Chief Economist

Pierre Cléroux leads a team of experts who analyze economic data to identify business and sector trends impacting Canadian entrepreneurs. Mr. Cléroux is also responsible for providing economic analysis and advice to the Bank’s senior management team, and supervises all marketing and industry research activities. Over his 25-year career as an economist, he has held several influential positions that had a direct impact on entrepreneurs in Canada and abroad. A seasoned speaker, he regularly travels across the country to help business owners understand the risks and opportunities presented by the economic environment.