Douglas Teams with CHEK News for Conversations in Crisis

CHEK News and Douglas magazine have joined forces for Conversations in a Crisis, a series of in-depth interviews with business owners throughout Vancouver Island who are trying to figure out how to navigate life, business and the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch Conversations in Crisis every Sunday night as part of the CHEK News newscast at 5 p.m. with hosts Joe Perkins of CHEK News and Kerry Slavens of Douglas magazine.
Previous interviews in this series can be watched online and include:
April 12, 2020
Ian Chisholm, partner at The Roy Group.
April 5, 2020 Feature
Tessa McLoughlin of KWENCH work + culture club.
March 29, 2020 Feature
Calen McNeil of Big Wheel Burger and Zambri’s Restaurant.