Business Etiquette Gets an Update: Bye Bye Handshakes

Business Etiquette Tip #1: Determine Protocols Prior to Meetings

“Email those attendees so that they have a better understanding of what’s expected,” recommends Beadell. “Is a mask required? Where is the sanitizing station? No handshakes. Bring your own water.”

Business Etiquette Tip #2: You Can be in Control of the Way You are Greeted and How You Greet Others

“We are seeing so many variations now since COVID, and depending on the environment, it’s anything from a namaste bow to a fist pump to a simple hello,” Beadell says.

“Your own body language sets the stage for that very easily and keeps the sometimes awkwardness at bay. For instance, if someone you know approaches you, simply clasp your hands, either in front or behind you, and nod to say hello.”