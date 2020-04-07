Blue Grouse Winery Helps Children in Need in Cowichan Valley

For the month of April, Blue Grouse Estate Winery will donate $1 from every bottle of wine sold to the Nourish Cowichan Society. Nourish was created to feed children in need, in the Cowichan Valley school district, the maternity clinic at the Cowichan District Hospital, and three daycares.

The Cowichan Valley has the highest rate of child poverty on Vancouver Island, a staggering 30 percent. This is the second highest in British Columbia. Many of the children affected by hunger were going to school without breakfast and the only food they would receive was at school through the Nourish Cowichan program. Now that schools are closed and lessons halted, these children are going hungry.

In addition to giving $1 per bottle sold, the Brunner family, owners of Blue Grouse Winery, will match every donation dollar for dollar. With April being BC Wine month, it is a great time to support BC wineries and farmers, and what a bonus to be able to also help a charitable organisation that needs it so much.

“While there are many deserving charitable organisations and societies that will require support through the Covid-19 pandemic,” notes Blue Grouse Estate Winery owner Paul Brunner, “Blue Grouse and our family will commit to helping our local community, and those most in need in that community.”

“We believe every child should be given the same opportunities to learn and succeed,” notes Brunner. “We hope to help by supporting Nourish Cowichan, so they can combat hunger with nutritious, locally produced food.”

This initiative applies to Blue Grouse and Quill wines sold at the winery, retail and restaurants. Due to recent developments around COVID-19, the team has temporarily closed the winery. However, Blue Grouse is offering pickup at the gates from 11am-4pm, Monday to Friday. Call (250) 743-3834 for Saturday and Sunday options.

In addition, Blue Grouse offera free delivery within a 10 km radius of the winery, with a $100 minimum purchase. Beyond a 10 km radius, shipping is free to BC residents for a purchase of six or more bottles.

The Nourish Cowichan Society works to protect and feed families at risk where parents may have lost their income, and it provides emergency hampers with donated non-perishable items, supermarket gift cards, and more.

Feature photo courtesy: Blue Grouse Estate Winery