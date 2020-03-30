April/May 2020
The 10 to Watch Issue
ABOUT
Douglas magazine delivers exciting, in-depth news and features about Victoria, British Columbia’s vibrant business culture — its startups, disrupters and influencers. With its clear-eyed, contemporary take on business, Douglas inspires local leaders with content about how entrepreneurship is changing our city — and our world.
ADVERTISE
Get your company in front of thousands of business owners, entrepreneurs, and up and comers every month, both online and in print. We have excellent readership throughout Vancouver Island, and across Canada