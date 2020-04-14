Tally-Ho Carriage Tours launches GoFundMe Campaign to Sustain Horses

Victoria's iconic Tally-Ho Carriage Tours has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help meet the shortfall of $120,000 required to maintain quality horse care for its herd of 18 draft horses at its Saanich Peninsula farm.

Victoria’s iconic Tally-Ho Carriage Tours has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help meet the shortfall of $120,000 required to maintain quality horse care for its herd of 18 draft horses at its Saanich Peninsula farm. The family-run business is facing an expected 12 months with no source of income, and through owner Donna Friedlander say Tally-Ho is applying for federal assistance, it will only be enough to cover some non-horse care business expenses.

Tally-Ho Carriage Tours suspended operations on March 19, 2020 due to concern for public health, and respect for physical distancing due to the COVID-19 crisis. Subsequent travel and border restrictions have caused a complete shut-down of tourism.

“Our horses are the heart of the Tally-Ho business and are considered part of our family,” says owner Donna Friedlander. “Even after laying off all staff and cutting all non-essential costs, our savings will not cover the horsesˊ feed, foot care, veterinarian care, shelter and base needs for long.”

The GoFundMe campaign launched on April 13 offers people in the community and beyond a number of donation levels to choose from.

“We know this is a very difficult and stressful time for all families and businesses, but we’re depending on the generosity of those that can afford it to help us keep our horses here and give them the standard of care they need.”

Friedlander says that 100 per cent of all support will be dedicated to horse care, and that Tally-Ho will post regular updates to keep donors informed about the horses and how their money is helping.

Photo Credit: Tally-Ho Carriage Tours.