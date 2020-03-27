10 to Watch Winner 2020: Little Fox Design

When Emma Fanning first stepped onto her design path, she hadn’t planned on creating a certified, carbon-neutral, green graphic design and branding studio. But one moment at a conference changed her fate when she asked a respected industry CEO how designers could help combat the climate crisis. The CEO advised her it wasn’t worth focusing on and suggested she dedicate her time to her own business instead.

Fanning went back to her hotel room and immediately started researching, then rebranded her company to focus entirely on environmental sustainability and green design practices and Little Fox Design was born.

“I knew I had a lot to learn to help advise my clients properly, so I started researching and I haven’t stopped,” says Fanning.

Fanning wasn’t a designer by training — her degree is in English Lit — but she was wildly passionate about branding, graphic work and the environment, and wanted to support others to make minor and major changes that add up, from choosing to go carbon-neutral to using environmentally safe inks or supporting aligned initiatives. Her mission is to help businesses integrate sustainability as part of their model.