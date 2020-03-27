10 to Watch Winner 2020: DivDot

For businesses, cheques are an increasingly outdated, expensive and inefficient way to move funds. Enter DivDot, a Victoria-based financial tech firm whose integrated, secure payment solution means simplified payments, improved cash flow, less paper and less time spent preparing and mailing cheques or standing in line at the bank.

DivDot is the brainchild of Matthew Smith, James Davidson and Nick Addison — three graduates of the University of Victoria’s software engineering program.

“Our vision is to provide a solution so businesses don’t have to worry about payments being a pain point,” says Addison. Users can quickly import invoices from accounting software and collect payments faster by sending digital requests to customers who pay directly from their bank accounts through a simple check-out process. The system is compatible with all major banks in Canada and most credit unions. Customers enjoy no-limit transactions for a flat fee within Canada.