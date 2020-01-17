YYJ Business News Update Jan 13-17, 2020

Victoria was one of two cities being considered to host the 2022 Invictus Games, but this week it was announced that Düsseldorf, Germany won the bid. The games were started by Prince Harry in 2014 as a way for past servicemen and women to compete in various sporting events. Victoria’s budget for the event was projected at $40 million, with the federal and provincial governments both committing $15 million to contribute.

This week it was announced that Wellburn’s Market would close permanently. The market, which has been operating at 1058 Pandora Avenue since 1914, suffered extensive water damage in November when it was discovered the basement was flooded. This week the market invited local charities in to take the remaining food, though all produce and perishables had been discarded two weeks after the flood.

Jim Pattison, chairman and CEO of The Jim Pattison Group has been named 2020 Distinguished Entrepreneur of the Year by the University of Victoria’s Gustavson School of Business. Pattison is being recognised for his ability to grow the General Motors car dealership he bought in 1961 into The Jim Pattison Group, which is Canada’s second largest privately owned company. Pattison will be honoured at a ceremony at the Victoria Conference Centre on May 27, 2020.

Get Out of Your Own Way: How to Get Unstuck and Be Unstoppable is the theme for Douglas magazine’s next IDEATION event. Editor-in-chief Kerry Slavens leads a bold onstage conversation with panelists Ryan Cochrane, Olympian and realtor at The Agency; Angela Coté, franchise and business growth specialist; and transition coach Sue Maitland.

