YYJ Business News Update Dec 9-13, 2019

Keep up to date on all the local business updates with Douglas' top business news stories of December 9-13, 2019.

CRD walk in Clinics Report Longest Wait Times

A new report by Medimap, an online service that shows wait times at registered walk-in clinics in participating provinces shows Sidney (180 minutes), Langford (117 minutes) and Victoria (92 minutes) have the three longest wait times in Canada. Medimap currently operates in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia. Communities in British Columbia take all but three top 10 spots on the list, with Nova Scotia having the longest wait times on average, followed by British Columbia in second place.

Food Hub to Create More Than Two Dozen Jobs

The Island Coastal Economic Trust is investing $300,000 in the Alberni Valley Regional Food Hub, a planned food-processing facility. This $1.5 million project is expected to bring more than two dozen jobs to the region. The new food hub will include separate sections for shellfish, fin-fish, seaweed and terrestrial-food processing, as well as commercial kitchen space, small-scale food processing equipment, food testing, refrigeration, shipping and handling amenities.

Camosun College’s Showcases Student Innovation

The first consumer-grade laser beam that can be used to map a room was revealed at the Capstone Symposium at Camosun College. The annual event shares projects created by the school’s Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology students. Other projects included an automated pest-deterrence system that uses artificial intelligence and technology to help Search and Rescue teams find lost people more quickly.

This news update is from December 2019.