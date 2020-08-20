What Happened with Cannabis Legalization in B.C.

No province seemed better prepared than B.C. to step effortlessly into that bright new future when cannabis was legalized. No region was better positioned to lead the pack than Greater Victoria, where 43 vibrant and diverse dispensaries had sold B.C. bud, edibles and locally produced tinctures and oils for years.

But that wasn’t how things turned out. Two years after legalization, long-standing retailers with thriving operations and multiple storefronts have yet to return — some caught in the slow transition to legality, others raided and fined heavily by B.C.’s new Community Safety Unit.

Legal retailers in the region are scarce. Only 17 have made it through a process snarled by onerous costs and three levels of government approvals. Compassion clubs that led the 20-year fight to legalize cannabis for medical use were raided and forced to close.

Supply, quality and variety of cannabis products have all taken a hit, even while prices have increased. The black market carries on. “For B.C., it was two steps back,” says Luke Biles, Victoria-based senior manager with MNP, a business consulting firm and leader of the company’s cannabis services line for Vancouver Island. “There was no transition structure in place.

Those in what we’re calling the ‘legacy’ cannabis industry, built their livelihoods around cannabis, and, all of a sudden, it was gone. They should have been the first in line for licences, but they didn’t get a leg up. Instead they got raided, with significant fines.”