Vital Signs Survey Asks Your Input on COVID-19

The Victoria Foundation has launched its 2020 Vital Signs Survey, and this year, it will ask Capital Region residents to weigh in on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected their lives and communities.

The annual Victoria’s Vital Signs survey is an annual benchmark of opinion on issues critical to our wellbeing, providing information that is incorporated into Victoria’s Vital Signs report, released each Fall.

That Report is a combination of public opinion and statistics that provides a snapshot of livability and wellbeing in Greater Victoria.

“Although the global pandemic has brought a lot of challenges to our region, it has also brought a chance to see our community in a new light,” said Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson. “Vital Signs is all about taking a step back and reflecting on our region. Perhaps more than ever we are in a prime position to do this, when the strengths and shortcomings of our community are more clearly exposed.”

Vital Signs is a national program coordinated by Community Foundations of Canada that leverages community knowledge to measure the vitality of where we live and supports action towards improving our quality of life. Started by the Toronto Foundation in 2001, today hundreds of communities across Canada and around the world use Vital Signs to mobilize the power of community knowledge for greater local impact.

Victoria’s Vital Signs was launched in 2006 as an initiative of the Victoria Foundation’s 70th anniversary. This will be the fifteenth consecutive year the Foundation produces the report.

Residents have until July 1 to enter their responses. The link to the survey can be found at victoriafoundation.ca.