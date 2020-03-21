VIEA Video Conference for Businesses Coping with Challenges During COVID-19

The Vancouver Island Economic Alliance (VIEA) will hold a special series of brief video conference events for those coping with business challenges during COVID-19 crisis.

VIEA president George Hanson says the video conferences are designed to provide close-to-the-ground ‘how to’ information Islanders can hear from thought leaders and network with peers to help their decision-making during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The first session will be at 11:30am, Tuesday, March 24. Contact george@viea.ca for the coordinates.

“Our goal through these sessions,” says Hanson,”is to provide details and insights into government measures to support businesses and communities, to identify challenges and opportunities we are all facing, and to find ways we can work together to support each other during this unprecedented time.”

To learn more visit viea.ca and subscribe their e-newsletter.