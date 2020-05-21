As employees begin returning to offices as part of BC’s Restart Plan, their employers face the challenge of ensuring worker health and safety in an appropriate manner. Tech community organization VIATEC has created a protocol checklist and handbook for their members and is now releasing it as a guide to help business offices meet and exceed the minimum standards.

Dan Gunn, CEO of VIATEC, says their Back to the Office Handbook can be applied to most business situations. “We’re optimistic that equipped with the right approach and procedures, we can ensure the coming months are full of encouraging milestones,” he says, adding, “We are pleased to do what we can to help our community navigate through the re-entry process and we hope that by compiling a step-by-step approach combined with examples and checklists, offices will save time and have a clear way forward. At times like these, it is more important than ever that communities come together.”

The Handbook includes:

Guide for creating your own “COVID-19 Safety Plan” (required)

Master Re-Entry Plan Checklist

Deep Clean Checklist, and more

Download it at HERE.