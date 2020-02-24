Victoria International Airport Employee Receives Victoria Hospitality Award

Margarete Rosthlisberger of the Victoria International Airport is the latest recipient of the Victoria Hospitality Award, which recognizes those in the local hospitality sector who go the extra mile in customer service.

“I took the WestJet flight WS 413 on Tues. Dec. 17 that arrived in Victoria at 8:56 am. I don’t know the name of the lady who was at the Information Booth with the maps and other information, but she helped my sister and I by arranging for a shuttle to the Accent Inn. My sister is in a wheelchair. She gave us maps and was reassuring about the navigation of the city.

I would like to nominate her for her kindness. I was afraid to drive and the shuttle was a good substitute. We were able to save some money that we used for taxis. She also gave us maps and other information. She’s super nice and very much a kind person.”

Congratulations to Margarete, for going above and beyond in hospitality and creating an exceptional experience for her guests.

What is the Victoria Hospitality Award?

The Victoria Hospitality Award program was founded in 1994. A not-for-profit society was formed with a mandate to recognize individuals from the Greater Victoria area for outstanding hospitality. Outstanding hospitality is defined as a random act of kindness that goes over and above the expected to meet the needs of an individual.

Committee members meet once per month to review ballots and select that month’s winner. The winners receive a signed Victoria Hospitality Award Program certificate, a letter of commendation, a City of Victoria pin engraved with the winner’s name, and numerous other gifts from Committee members representing various sectors of our community. There is a special event hosted annually to celebrate the nominees and monthly winners.

The nomination ballots can be found online at Tourism Victoria and on the Victoria Hospitality Awards website.

This news release is from February, 2020