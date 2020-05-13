Victoria Delivery App TUTTI Offers “Free Meal on Us” to Help Hospitality Workers

Local delivery company TUTTI has launched two new programs in an effort to support local restaurants and hospitality staff who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Local delivery app TUTTI has launched its Free Meal on Us program for those in the hospitality industry. One $25 credit per TUTTI account will be provided to hospitality industry members to be used toward the purchase of food orders and delivery within the company’s delivery areas. The Free Meal on Us offer is a limited program and will close when it has been fulfilled.

Meals can be delivered in Greater Victoria and Nanaimo, where TUTTI recently started offering their delivery service. For each order that is placed, TUTTI will also donate two dollars to The Mustard Seed Food Bank.

“It’s a difficult time for our colleagues in the hospitality industry, so we’re buying them dinner to let them know we miss them and that they are appreciated,” said Kaisa Aierken, founder and CEO of TUTTI. “This is also a way for us to support local restaurants with increased demand for their meals.”

For restaurant owners, TUTTI has launched a free 30-day trial of their delivery service. TUTTI says it offers the lowest fees for restaurants in their industry at 15 per cent, however many restaurants have still been hesitant to offer delivery due to cost concerns.

“We’re hoping a free trial will make it easier for restaurants to try delivery as a way to increase their sales and awareness about their offerings,” said Aierken. “It’s fast and easy for us to set up new restaurant partners on our app so they can start offering delivery at no-risk.”