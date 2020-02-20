Victoria Chamber Announces 2020 Business Awards Finalists

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the finalists for The Chamber’s 2020 Greater Victoria Business Awards.

The finalists have distinguished themselves in many categories and many ways, including excellent customer service, sustainable business practices, young entrepreneurship and business leadership.

From start-ups to local legends, The Chamber’s 2020 Greater Victoria Business Awards shine a light on hard-working businesses, business people and community leaders in 14 categories worth celebrating. Finalists were chosen by an independent panel of prominent business leaders who served as judges.

“As always, there was a lot of debate among our judging panel as we were deciding on this year’s finalists,” said Catherine Holt, CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. “The calibre of our nominees was phenomenal and truly reflects the high quality of Chamber members who serve our community. All of our finalists have truly distinguished themselves, and I look forward to celebrating with them at our awards gala on May 12.”

As previously announced Bill McCreadie will receive the 2020 Governors’ Lifetime Achievement Award. And Max Furniture’s Rahim Khudabux has been named The Chamber’s Member of the Year.

The Governors’ Lifetime Achievement Award honours an individual for his or her outstanding leadership and accomplishments over the decades.

The Chamber Member of the Year award recognizes an individual who has served as a volunteer at The Chamber, has taken an active role with the board or committees, fosters relationships with the community and advocates on behalf of business.

The Chamber’s 2020 Greater Victoria Business Awards will be held May 12, at the Fairmont Empress.

The Chamber 2020 Business Awards Finalists

(Listed Alphabetically)

Community Builder

Sponsored by Coast Capital Savings

Innovation

Sponsored by University of Victoria, Peter B. Gustavson School of Business

Outstanding Customer Service

Sponsored by Innov8 Digital Solutions Inc.

Sustainable Business Practices

Sponsored by Camosun College

New Business

Sponsored by AMEX

Business Person of the Year

Sponsored by Deloitte Canada

Emerging Business Person of the Year (Under 35)

Sponsored by Royal Roads University

Outstanding Workplace of the Year

Sponsored by Ralmax Group of Companies

Non-Profit of the Year

Sponsored by Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island

Business of the Year (1-10 Employees)

Sponsored by City of Victoria

Business of the Year (11-39 Employees)

Sponsored by TELUS Communications

Business of the Year (40+ Employees)

Sponsored by Berwick Retirement Community

Chamber Member of the Year

Sponsored by Air Canada

Rahim Khudabux, Max Furniture

Governors’ Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by Times Colonist

Bill McCreadie

This article is from February, 2020.