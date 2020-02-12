Victoria Caledonian Distillery Creates Award-Winning Whisky

The Victoria Caledonian Distillery is a thriving Victoria business that creates a traditional Scottish whisky using large copper stills brought in from Speyside in Scotland.

Since launching in 2016, the Victoria Caledonian Distillery has made a splash in the whisky world.

“We’ve already collected one of the most prestigious world whisky awards out of London,” says Graeme Macaloney, founder, president and whisky maker at Victoria Caledonian Distillery. “The spirits we distill here on Vancouver Island actually won the World Whisky Awards’ Best Canadian New Make.”

The distillery makes a traditional Scottish whisky using large copper stills brought in from Speyside in Scotland.

“It’s really Scotch whisky made in Canada, so we have to call it a Canadian single malt whisky,” Macaloney says. “We’re launching our Glenloy Classic Single Malt Whisky in [February].



Our plans are to ramp up production so that we can eventually ship to over 25 countries around the world.”

This article is from the February/March 2020 issue of Douglas.