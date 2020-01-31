Victoria Business News Jan 27-31, 2020

Catherine Holt stepping down as CEO of Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce

Catherine Holt, CEO of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, has announced she will be stepping down as of June 1 after serving as the CEO for four years. In a statement Holt says she has enjoyed serving as the CEO and has spoken on behalf of members on several topics, including the role of business innovation in climate solutions, the importance of child care as an economic issue, the need for regional transportation planning and delivery, the critical need for affordable housing for our workers. John Wilson, chair of the chamber, says the organization will begin to look for a new CEO in February. Holt plans to travel before finding a new challenge in 2021. Prior to becoming chamber CEO chamber, Holt worked as a management consultant with her company Sage Group and as an assistant deputy minister in the provincial government.

Coulson Aviation CEO in Australia to attend fatal crash site

An aviation group based in Port Alberni which provides firefighting services and recently sent planes to Australia to fight wildfires, experienced tragedy last week when one of their planes crashed, killing all three on board. Wayne Coulson, CEO of Coulson Aviation, has gone to Australia to walk the area of the crash. He says following the crash, Coulson Aviation grounded their planes temporarily, but they are now back out fighting the fires. A GoFundMe page for the families of the three men who died has been created, with a goal of $30,000.

Chemistry Consulting changes hands

Kim Osborne and Sheenagh Beadell have acquired Chemistry Consulting after founding partners, Christine Willow and Frank Bourree made the decision to step aside to move into “semi-retirement.” Chemistry says clients can continue to expect dedication, professionalism, integrity and passion from the same team of highly skilled consultants.

BC Housing CEO highlights many projects in CRD

Shayne Ramsay, CEO of BC Housing, spoke at the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce business leader luncheon this week. Ramsay said his organization is currently building 1,000 units of housing, with another 100 under development in the CRD where the vacancy rate is at one per cent. As part of the B.C. government’s 30-point housing strategy, BC Housing has been granted $208 million to build affordable housing units in the province over four years.

