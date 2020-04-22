Victoria, B.C. is Becoming a Global Business Hub

Not so long ago, many people fled Victoria if Much of SIPP’s work involves building awareness they wanted a taste of urbanity and culture and bigger career prospects.

Businesses wanting a bigger piece of the pie felt they had to move to Vancouver or Toronto — or head south of the border. Businesses that remained here were mostly small to mid-sized, houses in now-pricey Fairfield were cheap and all the best career ladders were in the public service.

But for those of us who have lived here awhile and have watched this city polish itself into a gem, shining with top-notch restaurants and festivals, tech companies and an innovative mindset, a big change has become apparent over the past half-decade.

Not surprisingly, companies around the world are taking note as cities like Seattle are becoming increasingly expensive and oversubscribed with the influx of companies like Amazon and Google, says Dallas Gislason, director of economic development for the South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP), the economic development organization for Greater Victoria.