Victoria, B.C. is Becoming a Global Business Hub

Not so long ago, many people fled Victoria if Much of SIPP’s work involves building awareness they wanted a taste of urbanity and culture and bigger career prospects.
Businesses wanting a bigger piece of the pie felt they had to move to Vancouver or Toronto — or head south of the border. Businesses that remained here were mostly small to mid-sized, houses in now-pricey Fairfield were cheap and all the best career ladders were in the public service.
But for those of us who have lived here awhile and have watched this city polish itself into a gem, shining with top-notch restaurants and festivals, tech companies and an innovative mindset, a big change has become apparent over the past half-decade.
Not surprisingly, companies around the world are taking note as cities like Seattle are becoming increasingly expensive and oversubscribed with the influx of companies like Amazon and Google, says Dallas Gislason, director of economic development for the South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP), the economic development organization for Greater Victoria.
Much of SIPP’s work involves building awareness of Greater Victoria in foreign markets — bringing the region to people’s attention as a desirable destination for business — and proactively working with interested companies to critically assess our market in their decision-making process.
Last year, SIPP worked with Seattle-based NetMotion to assess Victoria as an expansion location over other regions of Canada. As a result, NetMotion, a software company specializing in mobile performance management, has since made Victoria its largest location outside of its U.S. headquarters.
At a recent event held at Kwench work+culture club, SIPP introduced several new arrivals into the Victoria business community, including two from Brazil. Marka Developments is a supplier of medical equipment and medicinal capsules to pharmacies, medical labs and nutraceutical product companies; and Daitan is a tech company from Campinas, Brazil, a tech-rich city of one million located about 90 minutes from South America’s largest city of São Paulo.
We’re building the next generation of software products with AI (artificial intelligence), data science, chatbot and facial recognition,” says Mario Zimmer, Daitan’s country manager for Canada.
Daitan first set its sights on Vancouver as a possible location from which it could service its U.S.-based clientele, many of whom are located in California’s costly and labour-starved Silicon Valley. Victoria wasn’t on the company’s radar until a side trip to Victoria and a meeting with Gislason highlighted the many advantages of Vancouver Island.
Not only is Victoria in the same time zone and just a quick flight from California, but as a smaller city, it offered many of the lifestyle advantages the Brazil-based company sought for its employees.
“South American culture is very family- oriented,” says Gislason, who recently travelled on behalf of SIPP to the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Campinas in March to explore further areas of synergy between Victoria and Brazil. “The questions they ask about setting up business in a city have less to do with hardcore business than with schools and neighbourhoods and community.”
For Daitan, in the choice between Victoria and Vancouver, Victoria won the day. Significantly, the company opened its first development lab beyond South America’s borders in Victoria in October 2018. With 700 employees in Brazil, it also plans to add 100 employees in Victoria.
CLOSE TO WHAT MATTERS
Another artificial intelligence (AI) company that chose Victoria is London-based CrowdEmotion, which recently opened Element Human, its global AI research centre and North American headquarters, in Victoria.
Element Human observes and quantifies human behaviour through sensors that
can detect body language and capture how consenting users interact with their devices,
sizing up how people are using and reacting to the things to which they pay attention.
“We put that into a cloud on a deep-tech platform, which companies and the individuals themselves can access, to be able to understand how emotions drive thoughts and behaviours,” says CEO Matt Celuszak. This helps companies derive insights into their customers.
Even more than the tech brains that surround us, Celuszak appreciates B.C.’s provincial government for its affinity to innovation.
“The chief digital officer, Jaimie Boyd, she’s very tech-forward, very open-government driven and understands the digital landscape and how to use it for economic gain at a governance level. That’s encouraging,” he says.
He also acknowledges the benefit that Victoria offers in terms of the proximity of academia to government.
“We want government and academia next to each other for what we do,” he says. “You’ve got this micro-ecosystem that’s actually incredibly global-thinking, but stuck on the edge of an island.”
AN INNOVATIVE MINDSET
The expansion to Victoria wasn’t an international one for Proof, a company whose workflow and analytics software empowers governments to increase transparency and make better spending decisions. With a team of about a dozen spread between its offices in Halifax, Winnipeg and Toronto, choosing Victoria was a natural extension for the Yukon-headquartered firm.
A big factor in choosing Victoria was its role as a provincial capital and the progressive approach of the provincial government, according to CEO Ben Sanders, who at press time is the sole Proof team member in the Victoria branch — for now.
“B.C. is just so far ahead of a lot of the other governments when it comes to trying new things,” Sanders says. “And [Proof is] kind of unusual in that we’re exclusively serving government. A lot of companies avoid government because it’s so slow, [but] we have all worked in government and have expertise there, and we understand both the opportunity and also the challenge. We realize that a lot of off-the-shelf tools aren’t working well for governments. So that’s why we’re focusing on it.”
THE LURE OF LIFESTYLE
And some moves to Victoria are more organic in nature. Benevity, the corporate engagement software giant founded in Calgary, got its Victoria start with a former employee who had gone to work in Silicon Valley, then boomeranged back to Benevity a couple years later.
“This individual asked if they could work remotely out of Victoria — and from there it took off,” says Andrea Davis-Yue, Benevity’s manager of media and communications. “A few short years later, we now have 75 people in our Victoria office, and it continues to grow.”
A big factor in Benevity’s decision to set up shop here is lifestyle: “In Victoria, the people, the vibe and the culture are a great fit for what we’re trying to do at Benevity — which is to help people be their best selves in their everyday lives by connecting them with a sense of social purpose.”
WHY ARE THEY MOVING TO VICTORIA?
Interestingly, some companies have decided to open international offices to stem the brain- drain from their own countries.
“The reason to have operations outside of Brazil is because we are starting to lose talent [from Brazil] to different countries,” says Daitan’s Zimmer. And while the United States was once a big attraction, Trump-era policies have made immigration more difficult. Canada, in contrast, has opened its doors wider.
In examining Daitan’s options, Zimmer realized Brazilians would likely balk at the cold climates of other Canadian locations.
“If you go to Winnipeg, Halifax or Edmonton, they are too cold for us,” he says. “And as we are planning to bring Brazilians — we’re going to hire people here as well, of course — we’d like to give them a pleasant place to stay.” Besides Victoria’s milder climate, Zimmer finds the city calm, clean and well organized, a place “where everything works the way it should.” Victorians’ propensity toward welcoming people from other countries is a significant benefit, too, he says.
For Proof, Victoria’s alignment with the Yukon time zone coupled with the two provinces’ overlap in a number of government initiatives and programs showed that the move makes sense.
“It’s a cool moment in time in B.C. right now,” Sanders says. “They just brought in
this new chief digital officer from the federal government, and the BCDevExchange is doing some really neat stuff. And we want to be part of it.”
Another big reason for choosing Victoria? A quality of life that is enviable around the world.
“The access to nature and wilderness is pretty remarkable,” says Sanders.
Canada’s position as a leader in artificial intelligence was influential in Celuszak’s decision to expand the U.K.-based Element Human to Victoria, as was the fact that he grew up here.
“There is a lot of globally recognized technological leadership in Victoria,” he says. “You have people who still have 10, 20 years left in the tank, businesswise, and they want to get involved in cool new stuff. There’s a really good network in Victoria, and I didn’t realize it until I got back here. It’s a very good network and a very open network.”
Davis-Yue agrees, noting that Benevity continues to grow in Victoria because the tech talent is outstanding.
“We credit the strong tech programs at UVic for much of this,” she says, “and also the quieter Victoria lifestyle that attracts workers from Silicon Valley.”
WHAT’S STILL STANDING IN OUR WAY?
But it’s not all calm seas and sunny skies for every company looking to relocate in Victoria. Access to certain types of skill sets — a senior manager with experience at the international level, say, or people with skills in a specific area of data science — represent a barrier. Even the difficulty of finding tradespeople to provide services sets up barriers to easy progress.
Zimmer and his colleagues had to install their own air conditioning in the Daitan offices because their bid was just too small of a project for contractors to bother with.
“Everybody’s building buildings, right?” he says. “Entire buildings. So they would like to work for them, not for us. And I understand, but when you’re on my side, you need that type of work [done].”
Gislason points to spousal opportunities as a second major barrier for people who are considering moving here.
“Let’s say we wanted to attract a GP… but that GP has a spouse as well. And that’s a barrier to get them here, because what is their spouse going to do?” Gislason says. “The reason why you want a diverse economy is because you want resiliency through recessions, but you also want to create opportunities for people of all walks of life.”
Another roadblock is in Victoria’s cost of living, which tags directly back to the issue of skill set scarcity and spousal options.
“Last year we had over 6,000 people move to this region,” Gislason says. “We are a relatively expensive housing market, and quite frankly, we are not building houses fast enough to keep up with demand.”
Many of the new rentals that are going up are high-end and require two incomes; and house prices are too high for pretty much everyone except those fleeing Vancouver and Seattle.
“I worry about this: that we will sprawl outwards instead of upwards,” Gislason says. “What we need is more density, better land use, better transit. All those things that help us address affordability.”
Proof has been able to attract talent away from Toronto, where the cost of living is even higher, which positions a move to Victoria as favourable; however, it’s been tricky to fill positions with graduates from Victoria’s own post-secondary institutions because of affordability.
“One of the challenges we had recently was trying to hire a co-op student,” says Sanders. “We had more than 50 applications from the University of Waterloo and only two [from Victoria].”
Sanders, who currently lives with his partner on a small sailboat in Fisherman’s Wharf, sees the city’s cost of living as both an opportunity and a challenge.
“I know it’s something that’s on a lot of people’s minds,” he says. “Part of the reason we’re living on a sailboat is that, as a startup, you’re trying to keep costs down.”
Having just moved into a new building, the Benevity team is already eyeing their next move, knowing that vacancy rates are low but that they’ll eventually need a larger office as the company grows.
“And while many of our people make use of the bike trails, just as many are looking for parking options, which are scarce,” Davis-Yue says. “We look forward to seeing how the city plans to help accommodate both the businesses and individuals that continue to flock there.”
WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD?
Businesses will increasingly choose Victoria to rally around world-class thought leaders, says entrepreneur and BC Emerging Economy Task Force member Peter Elkins.
“We will want to consider improving how we support thought leaders and how we commercialize and protect intellectual property outside of our universities to create the right environment,” Elkins says.
An entrepreneur like Elon Musk is what we call a tent pole, says Elkins — a big thinker whose ideas generate businesses that, in turn, generate economic development. Instead of expecting government to be an economic engine, or trying to attract fully developed businesses, he says we also need to find the innovative entrepreneurs — the Musks — and make Victoria a conducive environment for building their next-level ideas.
“We want entrepreneurs as our tent poles,” Elkins says. “We want to attract entrepreneurs who can start and grow companies.”
Gislason of SIPP says Victoria’s reputation as a favourable place for businesses to locate is growing.
In fact, he says the city’s benefits have attracted yet another win: After exploring local options with SIPP, Edifecs, a health-care technology company based in Bellevue, near Seattle, is also setting up shop in Victoria. One of the driving forces for that is the proximity to UVic’s health informatics program, which is a global leader in transforming the world of health care and health information management.
“The competition for talent is global,” says Gislason, “and companies choose Victoria, in part, because we’re a magnet for that talent.”
This article is from the April/May 2020 issue of Douglas.