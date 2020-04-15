Victoria Company Plurilock Tackles Cyber Insecurity

The cyber-threat landscape develops new thorns daily, with cyberattacks showing increasing sophistication. But where most security firms focus on providing solutions that mitigate risks from automated attacks, we have, until recently, lacked reliable solutions for a significant portion of the threat landscape — human-driven attacks.

Enter Plurilock, a Victoria digital-security company that is changing the cybersecurity game for good. With recent contracts with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Canada’s Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces, Plurilock has achieved a period of record revenue growth for the company and is poised for, well, global domination.

What’s the buzz? An easier way to handle multi-factor authentication — one that doesn’t require a user to jump through hoops like signing in with a password, answering security questions or plugging in clunky hardware.

Rather, Plurilock deploys what’s known as identity-centric security, where the software monitors the way a user types on a keyboard and moves their mouse.

“What Plurilock is doing is ultimately using data to make an identity decision continuously throughout the day,” says CEO Ian Paterson, who has been with the company since it spun out from the University of Victoria.