How Victoria 3.0 Is Addressing the Local Business Economy

When the City of Victoria hosted roundtable discussions last fall, to create their ambitious Victoria 3.0 plan, COVID-19 wasn’t on its – or anyone’s – radar. While the draft economic plan was meant to go to Council for consideration in March, the City took the time to repurpose it to address the impacts of the pandemic on the local economy.

“Victoria 3.0 is a long-term plan for a prosperous, sustainable city,” says Mayor Lisa Helps of the proposal, which was presented and adopted by Council on May 14. “The plan focuses on supporting small businesses — the lifeblood of our communities — in the recovery and re-opening phase and well into the future.”

This economic plan accompanies the City’s Official Community Plan to 2041. Its three main goals are: to support businesses to become more resilient in light of the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic; to create a city and an economy for everyone; and to build the economy over the next two decades in earth-friendly and sustainable ways.

Helps believes the future-focused agenda will help small local businesses on many different fronts.