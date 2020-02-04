The Union Club Brightens Up Downtown Victoria, B.C.

ALL IN ONE

“There’s no other location downtown that offers everything we do, from a gym and steam room to restaurants. We have meeting rooms and event spaces, with all the catering help one could want, along with a box at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, which our members can use for events. We also have working desks — in fact, one of them has one of the most beautiful views over the Inner Harbour,” says Union Club president Grace Van den Brink.

HOSTING IN STYLE

Along with elegant rooms for socializing, drinking and dining, the club offers guest suites members can use for visiting clients. “We also have over 400 affiliated clubs worldwide that members use when they travel for pleasure or business,” says Van den Brink.

URBAN OASIS

“It’s very comfortable, with excellent service and a sense of calm outside the normal busy downtown environment,” says Jeff Bray, executive director of the DVBA, a member since 2001. “I enjoy business lunches in the McKenzie lounge.”

NEW FACES

There are approximately 2,600 members — and they’re not who you might expect. “Our membership is roughly equally women and men,” Van den Brink says. “They range in age anywhere from their early 20s. We have different price entry points for different age groups.”

This article is from the February/March 2020 issue of Douglas.