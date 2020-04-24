Two Free Virtual “Ask an Expert” Sessions for Victoria Small Businesses 

Two Victoria-based organizations are partnering to connect local business owners and freelancers with expert advice for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 27th and April 29th, the Downtown Victoria Business Association and Community Micro Lending are hosting free “Small Business Ask an Expert” sessions. These virtual events will give participants the opportunity to ask for advice from legal, human resources, and accounting professionals.

Sessions are scheduled for Monday, April 27th, 9AM – 10:30AM and Wednesday, April 29th, 4PM – 5:30PM. Participants can join for one or both events. Registration is available through Eventbrite and the sessions will take place on Zoom.

“A lot of small, independent businesses can’t afford to talk to a lawyer or accountant and don’t have in-house Human Resources experts. With the situation changing so rapidly, we wanted to offer one way easy way for folks to connect with expert advice,” said Elysia Glover, Executive Director of Community Micro Lending.

Jeff Bray, Downtown Victoria Business Association Executive Director, said, “We know small business owners have many questions due to the pandemic. These webinars are intended help navigate the various programs that are available, and to help owners and operators with some of the strategic thinking they may need to ensure they can recover.”

Session experts include Dale Samsonoff, CPHR, Associate HR Consultant with Chemistry Consulting, Bruce Hallsor, Q.C., Managing Partner at Crease Harmon, Mike Delves, CPA, CGA Business Advisor at MNP and Steve Wellburn, CPA, CA, Partner at MNP.

Participant privacy will be respected and therefore they will not be required to disclose their name or business when asking questions. Those with questions or who would prefer to call into the sessions can email info@communitymicrolending.ca.

For more information or registration, go to https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/small-business-ask-an-expert-sessions-navigating-covid-19-tickets-103172393406..