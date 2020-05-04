The Truth About Succession Planning

In the last few years, the business and financial press has forecast a kind of Armageddon of aging in which health-care sucking, unproductive 80-year-olds vastly outnumber healthy productive tax-paying young folk, creating an economic meltdown.

This vision is sometimes called the “grey tsunami.” It is generally applied to fears about an aging population, but it’s also applied to the projected massive turnover of employees and whole businesses as their owners sell out (or fail to sell out, and just shut the doors).

This narrative is simplistic. It may also cause us to miss an important fact: When

we think of succession only as a process around the foreseeable retirement of business owners, we risk missing an important fact about the growth of a business — succession actually happens any time anyone leaves any role, planned or unplanned. In response, we have to succession- proof our organizations to minimize the risk of turnover and to maximize the opportunities turnover can create.

MINIMIZING RISK

People leave. Get over it. One of the more annoying stories we keep hearing is how “young people these days don’t have the loyalty we did.” Nonsense. I can’t count the number of jobs I had between the ages o18 and 28. And that was between 1977 and 1987. I was exploring, failing, getting pissed off at crappy employers, jumping to better opportunities (and getting those wrong half of the time). In other words, I was doing what any self-respecting 20-something does. Nothing new here. Move on.

If the departure of a 24-year-old employee is a disappointment, a surprise or a threat to your business, you’re doing it wrong. The normal behaviour of human beings should not be a threat to the growth of a business.