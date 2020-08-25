Tofino gets that 70s vibe as Hotel Zed celebrates grand opening

Instagram-famous BC brand Hotel Zed has opened its newest hotel in Tofino. Its design is a luxurious take on the retro-chic vibe the hotel has become known for, exuding 1970’s swank with a modern sensibility.

Set on the site of the former Jamie’s Rainforest Inn, the 58-room hotel was built from the ground up and features the iconic 70s colour scheme of burnt orange, avocado green, and eggplant purple, its lobby replete with a massive macramé weaving by Victoria artist Julie McCracken.

“It was really important to me when envisioning this property that we honour the surroundings and community, while still staying true to our brand of being ridiculously fun,” says Mandy Farmer, CEO and president of Hotel Zed.

The chain, also located in Victoria and Kelowna, is known for their retro-chic amenities like comic books, vinyl listening stations, typewriter stations, board games, rotary dial phones and more, winning them the distinction of being one of the most Instagrammable hotels in the world, according to TripAdvisor.

Hotel Zed Tofino’s unique features include a bike through lobby that connects guests to the town’s multi-use pathway, a secret arcade, a psychic’s den and a light-up mini disco.

“We had so much fun creating the various elements within this property. I have to say that the bike through lobby is my favourite part. I can’t think of anything more amusing than being able to ride my bike right into the lobby and not get in trouble!” said Farmer, who is also an avid cyclist.

Hotel Zed Tofino is also part of the Tribal Park Allies – a community of businesses committed to the ecological protection and restoration of the Tribal Parks ancestral gardens and the resurgence of Tla-o-qui-aht culture and governance – and as such has committed to collecting a one percent voluntary fee from its customers for the cause. They will also have a mini-book, placed in every guest room, that tells the story about the history of guardianship and activism in Tofino called, ʔiisaak in the Garden (Respect in the Garden).

“It is important for us at Hotel Zed that visitors to Tofino understand the history of guardianship and activism in this beautiful land we all enjoy,” says Farmer.

For more information visit https://www.hotelzed.com/zed-tofino/.

