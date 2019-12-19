The Nulla Project Takes it One Cup at a Time

The Nulla Project is a Victoria-based reusable cup company that aims to reduce the estimated 13,000 single-use cups thrown out by Victorians each day.

Did you know 50% of the garbage in major Canadian cities are single-use cups? And that Victorians are responsible for an average of 13,000 discarded single-use cups per day? 1.5 million cups per year in Victoria alone could be diverted if just 20% of the city’s coffee lovers used a reusable cup.

Enter the Nulla Project, the reusable cup program that just launched in Victoria. The Nulla cups are made of polypropylene and produced by Fairware, a Vancouver-based B-Corporation who sources sustainable, eco friendly promotional products that are ethically made.

Nulla makes it easy for you to enjoy your favorite beverage from your favorite coffee shop guilt-free and hassle-free, while you become part of a multi-use solution to a single-use problem. And with the City of Victoria’s recent call for us to join them in becoming a Climate Champion, it’s one significant way to do it.

Wondering how you can participate?

First, visit a partner coffee shop (2 Percent Jazz was the first to sign up) or the Zero Waste Emporium and ask for your Nulla cup. Pay a $5 refundable deposit. And if your usual coffee shop doesn’t carry them, request that they do.

Enjoy your drink to go or to stay, feel good about reducing waste and then reuse your Nulla cup and get a freshly cleaned one at any partner location. You can also return it to get your refund if you’re not buying a coffee that day.

The Nulla cup fits beautifully in a Christmas stocking, is a sweet hostess gift and a great idea for those people who have everything already. AND it’s an attractive accompaniment for your Christmas shopping. A hot coffee feels good while you wander stores searching for those perfect gifts, but in a reusable cup, it feels even better! Not to mention you’ve already got a great start on your New Year’s Resolution of doing more to promote a

sustainable world.

Share your experience online using #nullavictoria.

This news release was received in December, 2019.