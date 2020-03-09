Swoop Airline Launches a Route between YYJ and YWG

In a global economy, air travel convenience is top of mind for many business owners. Now Swoop, a budget carrier, has plans to serve the Victoria market. Swoop will launch a seasonal direct connection between Victoria International Airport (YYJ) and Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport (YWG) starting in April 2020. The route is scheduled to fly up to five times weekly between the two cities.

“We are one of the lowest cost airports in Canada and that makes us a natural fit with the low-cost business model of Swoop,” says Geoff Dickson, president and CEO, Victoria Airport Authority. “We look forward to a growing partnership and welcome the new destination and travel options for our local community and visitors to our region.”

Swoop, which launched as a WestJet subsidiary in 2018, has expanded its summertime network to 14 domestic destinations. SunWing and Pacific Coastal have also expanded their offerings at YYJ in 2019, while major airline Delta pulled its Seattle service after three years, citing economic reasons.

This article is from the February/March 2020 issue of Douglas.