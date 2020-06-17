SIPP’s Rising Economy Taskforce adds Inclusion Specialist Ruth Mojeed

Ruth Mojeed, Founder and CEO of The Inclusion Project (TIP), is the newest member of South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP)’s Rising Economy Taskforce. She will co-chair the Inclusive Economy Committee with Jacques van Campen, Director of Innovation of SIPP.

Launched in April this year, the Rising Economy Taskforce is the largest, coordinated industry-led COVID-related initiative in British Columbia and is led by representatives of diverse segments of the Greater Victoria economy. Several sector committees work with the Taskforce to provide guidance and gather input to inform a recovery strategy, including:

· Agriculture, Food and Beverage

· Education and Skills Development

· Finance and Capital

· Inclusive Economy

· Indigenous Economy

· Municipal Partners Committee

· Oceans and Marine

· Real Estate and Construction

· Retail, Services and Restaurants

· Technology and Advanced Manufacturing

· Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation

· Travel and Transportation

“Through Ruth’s work on the Inclusion Project, she has emerged as a powerful champion of equity, diversity, and inclusion in Greater Victoria,” said Emilie de Rosenroll, SIPP CEO. “Doing the groundwork to ensure our next economy is as inclusive as possible is a strategic priority for the Taskforce, and our Inclusive Economy committee will provide valuable input and recommendations on how to best move forward. We’re thrilled to have Ruth as the co-chair.”

“I’m pleased to be a part of the Rising Economy Taskforce as we work collaboratively toward economic recovery in the region,” said Ruth Mojeed. “The Taskforce’s commitment to inclusivity as we strategize and shape the next phase for our economy is a crucial part to our overall development. We have a unique opportunity to rebuild the economy in a more inclusive way, to include voices that have not always been included, and to re-imagine and re-build an equitable future for all.”

South Island Prosperity Partnership is an alliance of over 65 public and private sector partners in Greater Victoria, including 11 local governments, nine First Nations, three post-secondary institutions, nine industry associations and non-profits, and more than 30 major employers. SIPP works to bolster our region’s economic and social prosperity. This will happen by catalyzing the creation of high-quality, household-sustaining jobs, so that more families can afford to live, work and build a life here.

The Inclusion Project provides a platform for stakeholders in business, government, civil society and educational institutions for strategic engagement on critical issues of decolonization and migration for Indigenous peoples around the world and newcomers to Canada. It helps businesses and organizations develop strategic frameworks for the advancement of racial inclusion and reconciliation in public policy, economic development & civic engagement.

