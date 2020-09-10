Seaspan Victoria Shipyards joins Colwood’s Allandale District

Seaspan Victoria Shipyards has announced plans to consolidate their South Island supply chain operations in a new 85,000 square foot office and warehousing space in the 20-acre mixed use Allandale District in Colwood, which is owned by Omicron Development Inc.

Seaspan’s team of logistics and procurement professionals currently work out of three offices, with materials housed across four warehouses in the Victoria area.

According to a City of Colwood media release, once its development application is approved, the $26 million project is estimated to create 90 construction jobs over the next one and a half years as well as approximately 44 long term jobs.

Located on both sides of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Allandale Road, and bordered by Sooke Road, Allandale District represents a 20-acre parcel of land identified as an “intended growth area” in the City of Colwood’s 2018 Official Community Plan (OCP). The property features four distinct development parcels and proposes new businesses and service amenities for the fast-growing business and family-friendly community.

