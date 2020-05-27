A major tourist attraction in Victoria is set to re-open its doors on Friday, June 19 after closing to the public mid-March in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Professor Jack Lohman, CEO of the Royal BC Museum says that in re-opening their primary goal is to prioritize health and safety for both staff and visitors. “Operational measures to do so include more structured visitor paths through the galleries, the rearrangement of workspaces, timed entry procedures and the availability of PPE and hygiene supplies for staff, volunteers and visitors.”

While the museum has been closed to the public staff have been continuing its work, collaborating remotely on numerous projects, including scenario planning for the museum and archives’ eventual re-opening, and staying connected to the public online through their social media channels.

Upon re-opening on June 19, the museum’s second floor — including the feature exhibition Wildlife Photographer of the Year — will be open. The third floor galleries (including Our Living Languages, the First Peoples Gallery and Old Town) will re-open in phases throughout the summer.

Changes visitors will notice include limits to the number of visitors in the galleries, timed tickets, acrylic barriers at all points where visitors and staff interact and a greater number of hand-washing stations throughout the museum.

Tickets will be available online from the museum’s website starting Monday, June 15, 2020. More information is available at royalbcmuseum.bc.ca.