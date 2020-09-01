Royal BC Museum Acquires IMAX Victoria Theatre

IMAX Theatre will become the permanent property of The Royal BC Museum this year. The RBCM has purchased IMAX Victoria from Destination Cinema Inc. for approximately $3.8M, funded through a government grant, as part of the Museum’s modernization project currently underway.

IMAX will continue to show documentary features as well as Hollywood feature films, and the experience will remain unchanged. The current staff will be transitioning to the Museum; becoming their new employer.

“This is an exciting step for the Royal BC Museum modernization,” said Professor Jack Lohman, CEO, RBCM. “Bringing IMAX Victoria into (our) operation opens up more educational opportunities as we work to update the museum.”

By bringing IMAX Victoria under RBCM control, the potential re-development process won’t be impacted by a private lease agreement down the road. The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and RBCM are developing a redevelopment business case for government’s decision for future museum facilities.

IMAX has operated within the Museum since June 1998 and welcomes approximately 356,000 movie-goers each year. With the province now in Phase 3 of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, IMAX Victoria is open with enhanced safety measures, including a maximum capacity of 50 visitors.

