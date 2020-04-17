The South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) has convened local leaders on a task force devoted to developing a strong and coordinated region-wide response to the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
SIPP, an alliance of over 60 public and private sector partners in Greater Victoria, views the multi-stakeholder approach as essential to developing a coordinated economic recovery strategy and advance plans to create greater economic resiliency in the region to withstand future global shocks. Members of the task force, called the “Rising Economy Taskforce,” include representatives from businesses, First Nations, municipal governments, post-secondary institutions and nonprofits.
SIPP’s CEO, Emilie de Rosenroll, says the taskforce will focus on supporting relief and recovery efforts, as well as exploring what elements are needed for longer-term economic resilience.
“Let’s use this crisis well. While things may still get worse before they get better, our region must start planning immediately if we want to see the vibrancy return to our economy,” says de Rosenroll. “The South Island is collaborative — as a result, we can come together to ensure that when the recovery begins, we rebound as quickly as possible. By coming together now, we can use this crisis as a platform for future prosperity.”
The primary purpose of the taskforce is to provide guidance and gather input to inform a recovery strategy. Some initial actions include conducting a business impact assessment and evaluating demand for a Business Recovery Centre. The taskforce will also measure impact on key economic assets, assess employment issues, and explore business transitions and new emerging opportunities.
“Thrifty Foods is proud to support SIPPs leadership on this crucial initiative,” says Ralf Mundel, VP Operations, Thrifty Foods. “We know the Rising Economy Taskforce will be effective and engaging as we create relief, recovery and resilience in our new economy,”
Members of the taskforce include:
Chair, Emilie de Rosenroll SIPP CEO
Vice Chair Frank Bourree Bourree and Associates SIPP Board Vice Chair
Craig Norris CEO, Victoria International Marina SIPP Board Chair
Christina Clarke CEO Songhees Devco SIPP Board member
Ralf Mundel VP Operations, Thrifty Foods
Mandy Farmer CEO, Accent Inns
John Wilson CEO, Wilson Group
Catherine Holt CEO, Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce
Paul Nursey CEO, Destination Greater Victoria
Tina Fang Chair of the Canadian Migration Institute SIPP Board member
Robert Jawl Managing Director, Jawl Properties
Cliff McNeil-Smith Mayor of Sidney
Rasool Rayani Investor, Entrepreneur, Business Owner
Lisa Helps Mayor of Victoria
Jennifer Vornbrock Community and Government Relation, UVic SIPP Board member
Stephen Pierce Shop Local YYJ
Julie Lawlor Executive Director, Westshore Chamber of Commerce
Colin Plant CRD Board Chair
Sandra Richardson CEO, Victoria Foundation
Andrea Di Lucca Bustard, Community Investment Portfolio Manager Vancity
Dan Ruscheinski Senior Director, Esri Canada
Steve Wellburn, Partner, Private Enterprise and Professionals MNP
Nikki Macdonald, PhD Consultant, Adjunct Professor, UVic
Mitzi Dean MLA Esquimalt-Metchosin
Doug Kobayashi Colwood Councillor
Zac de Vries Saanich Councillor
Ken Armour Esquimalt Councillor