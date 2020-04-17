The South Island Prosperity Partnership (SIPP) has convened local leaders on a task force devoted to developing a strong and coordinated region-wide response to the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SIPP, an alliance of over 60 public and private sector partners in Greater Victoria, views the multi-stakeholder approach as essential to developing a coordinated economic recovery strategy and advance plans to create greater economic resiliency in the region to withstand future global shocks. Members of the task force, called the “Rising Economy Taskforce,” include representatives from businesses, First Nations, municipal governments, post-secondary institutions and nonprofits.

SIPP’s CEO, Emilie de Rosenroll, says the taskforce will focus on supporting relief and recovery efforts, as well as exploring what elements are needed for longer-term economic resilience.

“Let’s use this crisis well. While things may still get worse before they get better, our region must start planning immediately if we want to see the vibrancy return to our economy,” says de Rosenroll. “The South Island is collaborative — as a result, we can come together to ensure that when the recovery begins, we rebound as quickly as possible. By coming together now, we can use this crisis as a platform for future prosperity.”

The primary purpose of the taskforce is to provide guidance and gather input to inform a recovery strategy. Some initial actions include conducting a business impact assessment and evaluating demand for a Business Recovery Centre. The taskforce will also measure impact on key economic assets, assess employment issues, and explore business transitions and new emerging opportunities.

“Thrifty Foods is proud to support SIPPs leadership on this crucial initiative,” says Ralf Mundel, VP Operations, Thrifty Foods. “We know the Rising Economy Taskforce will be effective and engaging as we create relief, recovery and resilience in our new economy,”

Members of the taskforce include:

Chair, Emilie de Rosenroll SIPP CEO

Vice Chair Frank Bourree Bourree and Associates SIPP Board Vice Chair

Craig Norris CEO, Victoria International Marina SIPP Board Chair

Christina Clarke CEO Songhees Devco SIPP Board member

Ralf Mundel VP Operations, Thrifty Foods

Mandy Farmer CEO, Accent Inns

John Wilson CEO, Wilson Group

Catherine Holt CEO, Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce

Paul Nursey CEO, Destination Greater Victoria

Tina Fang Chair of the Canadian Migration Institute SIPP Board member

Robert Jawl Managing Director, Jawl Properties

Cliff McNeil-Smith Mayor of Sidney

Rasool Rayani Investor, Entrepreneur, Business Owner

Lisa Helps Mayor of Victoria

Jennifer Vornbrock Community and Government Relation, UVic SIPP Board member

Stephen Pierce Shop Local YYJ

Julie Lawlor Executive Director, Westshore Chamber of Commerce

Colin Plant CRD Board Chair

Sandra Richardson CEO, Victoria Foundation

Andrea Di Lucca Bustard, Community Investment Portfolio Manager Vancity

Dan Ruscheinski Senior Director, Esri Canada

Steve Wellburn, Partner, Private Enterprise and Professionals MNP

Nikki Macdonald, PhD Consultant, Adjunct Professor, UVic

Mitzi Dean MLA Esquimalt-Metchosin

Doug Kobayashi Colwood Councillor

Zac de Vries Saanich Councillor

Ken Armour Esquimalt Councillor