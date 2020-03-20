Rapid Relief Fund Announced for Victoria’s Vulnerable

These are extraordinary times, and extraordinary measures are needed to support the people most impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Today, the Times Colonist, Victoria Foundation and the Jawl Foundation announced an immediate $1-million fundraising campaign with the goal of reaching that target within seven days.

All money raised will be immediately donated to the Mustard Seed Street Church, the Salvation Army’s addictions and rehabilitation centre, the Stan Hagen Centre for Families, the Food Share Network and the Coalition of Neighbourhood Houses Capital Region.

We at Page One Publishing, publishers of Douglas, YAM and SPRUCE magazines, stand behind these community stakeholders and encourage our community to do the same.

David Obee, editor and publisher of the Times Colonist, writes: “After we raise that first million, we will go for another million, and then another. This effort will continue for as long as there is a need. And in the days and weeks ahead, this fund will provide a strong safety net for our entire community.”

The Jawl family will give $100,000.

The Victoria Foundation will give $250,000. They are also providing staff time as well as covering any fees associated with the fund’s operation. Donations will go through the foundation.

With $350,000 pledged so far, corporations, businesses and community members are asked to donate as much as they can.

DONATE: victoriafoundation.bc.ca/rapid-relief-fund. Tax receipts will be issued.

We are fortunate to live in a community where people take care of each other. Let’s continue to do so as we help each other weather this challenge.

Photo courtesy of Victoria Foundation.