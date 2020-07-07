Q & A on Racism with Moussa Magassa

In light of the issues brought to life by Black Lives Matter — both around the world and here in Victoria — Douglas asked Moussa Magassa, a specialist in Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Human Rights and Partnerships at the University of Victoria, for his thoughts about racism and inclusivity in Canadian culture and workplaces.

Both at the university and in the community, Magassa works to educate people about these issues. To do this, he is part of several groups, including the Greater Victoria Police Diversity Committee, Resilience BC, the provincial program Organizing Against Racism and Hate, and the Victoria Multifaith Society, among others.