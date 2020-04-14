Peninsula Co-op Matching up to $150,000 to Support Frontline Healthcare

Peninsula Co-op is matching donations up to $150,000 to help provide much-needed equipment and supplies to frontline healthcare professionals across six Vancouver Island hospitals.

Peninsula Co-op is donating in the help to fight back against COVID-19 — and they’re asking the community to come together to help them.

“As an essential service, we can appreciate the challenges that come with staying operational in a time of crisis,” says Lindsay Gaudette, marketing and community relations manager, Peninsula Co-op. “But our work pales in comparison to the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly caring for patients on the frontlines as

they fight to help keep our community healthy. They don’t have the option of self-serve,”

“2020 is the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife and we want to

help support the frontline heroes as they battle this pandemic head-on,” she adds.

Peninsula Co-op is matching donations up to $150,000 to help provide much-needed equipment and supplies to frontline healthcare professionals across six Vancouver Island hospitals. Donors can choose which hospital foundation their donation will go to so they can feel good about supporting their own local healthcare heroes.

How to donate? Donate at peninsulaco-opcares.com or text CARES to 28778

Who will benefit from donations?

• Victoria Hospitals Foundation (Royal Jubilee and Victoria General Hospitals)

• Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation (Saanich Peninsula Hospital)

• Cowichan District Hospital Foundation (Cowichan District Hospital)

• Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation (North Island Hospital – Comox Valley)

• Campbell River Hospital Foundation (North Island Hospital – Campbell River)

Peninsula Co-op is a Vancouver Island based co-operative with roots dating back nearly 60 years, and proudly serving Duncan to Victoria and most recently Comox and Campbell River. Owned and guided by more than 100,000 member- owners, their core business includes groceries, petroleum, cardlock and home heating products. They have 18 gas stations and convenience stores and employ over 350 part-time and full-time employees. Last year nearly $10 million was returned to their member-owners, and $600,000 was contributed to supporting local charities and initiatives.