New Voices Join The Chamber’s Board of Directors in 2020

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its 2020 Board of Directors.

Comprised of established and emerging business and community leaders, The Chamber’s board works with The Chamber’s committees and staff to build good business and great community in Greater Victoria.

“The Chamber is the largest business organization on Vancouver Island and our 1,400 members rely on the expertise and leadership of our very knowledgeable board,” says John Wilson, incoming board chair. “Over the next two years, my focus as Chair will be on strengthening The Chamber’s role as an advocate for safe communities, good governance across our region and a vibrant economy that enables employers to better find and keep workers.”

New to the Board in 2020 are:

Judith Ethier, Chief Administrative Officer, Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

Tom Plumb, President and CEO, Kinetic Construction

Rose Arsenault, Branch Manager, Talentcor Victoria

They will join current Board members:

Executive

Chair : John Wilson, CEO, Wilson’s Group of Companies and Incoming Chair

: John Wilson, CEO, Wilson’s Group of Companies and Incoming Chair Vice-Chair : Kris Wirk, Partner, Dusanj and Wirk

: Kris Wirk, Partner, Dusanj and Wirk Past Chair : Dan Dagg, President and CEO of Hothouse Marketing

: Dan Dagg, President and CEO of Hothouse Marketing Secretary : Christina Clarke, CEO, Songhees Economic Development Corp.

: Christina Clarke, CEO, Songhees Economic Development Corp. Treasurer: Moira Hauk, Regional Manager South Island, Coastal Community Credit Union

Directors

Ian Batey, Owner and Principal, IPB Consulting

Carmen Charette, Vice President External Relations, University of Victoria

Pedro Marquez, Vice President of Global Advancement and Business Development, Royal Roads University

Capt. (N) Sam Sader, Base Commander, CFB Esquimalt

Paul van Koll, Senior Manager, KPMG

Non-Voting

Brianna Green, Marketing Specialist, Wilson’s Group; Incoming Chair, Prodigy Group (ex-officio)

Catherine Holt, CEO, The Chamber (ex-officio)

The Chamber thanks its three outgoing Board members for their outstanding contributions — Al Hasham, Lise Gyorkos and Rahim Khudabux. All three had significant roles in the governance of The Chamber over their terms.

The Chamber’s mission is to serve Greater Victoria by working together to build good business and great community through advocacy, networking events, professional development and other unique activities. Find out more at VictoriaChamber.ca.

