New Grocery Store Set to Open in Victoria, B.C. this Summer

A new brand enters the Victoria retail food scene in a few weeks. Urban Grocer will open a flagship store in July at the junction of Oak Bay Avenue and Fort Street, and they have launched a hiring campaign to fill up to 40 new job positions. These include assistant department managers, produce, grocery, and deli clerks, cashiers, and administrative staff.

The ownership group behind Urban Grocer are experienced grocer veterans on Vancouver Island and Salt Spring. Urban Grocer’s general manager Shawn Fahr says their goal is to be a vibrant and locally minded community grocer, providing a friendly and easy shopping experience.

“This location holds a special place in the heart of our owner, Leigh Large,” says Fahr. “He remembers riding his wagon to the original Safeway, accompanying his mother for the weekly grocery shop in the 1940s.”

Victorians will remember Urban Grocer’s new location as a former post office, but 58 years ago the building was once home to a Safeway Store. The modern design of Urban Grocer will complement amenities already located at The Junction, including Vessel Liquor Store and Shoppers Drug Mart.

“Our goal is to delight customers by creating a true community hub where employees know your name and you feel comfortable getting to know me as your neighbourhood grocer,” said Fahr, who started off in the grocery industry at 16 and worked for Save On Foods for over a decade. “We will take pride in building relationships, being instrumental in feeding local families at great prices, and contributing to the surrounding community.”

Interested applicants for jobs at Urban Grocer are asked to apply at urban-grocer.ca/.