Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Speak in Victoria B.C. March 31st , 2020

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Victoria, B.C. on Tuesday March 31st, 2020 to speak at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Victoria, B.C. on Tuesday March 31st at an exclusive In Conversation event held at Save On Foods Memorial Centre. The event is sponsored by The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce and tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 26th at 10am.

“The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce is very proud to welcome former First Lady Michelle Obama to Victoria. She is an inspiring leader and role model to so many. And because of her strong values and true convictions, she continues to drive important change in society.” – Catherine Holt, CEO, Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce.

Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, transforming the position and becoming a role model and inspiration for women, families, and so many people across America and around the world.

As a transformative First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let’s Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.

In 2018, Michelle Obama published her memoir, Becoming, which sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018, achieving that status in just 15 days and instantly rising to the #1 slot on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Event Details A Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama Date: Tuesday March 31, 2020 Time: 7:00 pm Venue: Save on Foods Memorial Centre Tickets: www.selectyourtickets.com or by phone: 250-220-7777

Tickets go on sale Wednesday February 26th 2020 at 10am at www.selectyourtickets.com