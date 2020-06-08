Mayor and Council Vow to Build Back Victoria

The City of Victoria has announced the latest in its support efforts for local business as they begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to providing $575,000 in economic stimulus grants, the City is fast-tracking approvals to allow restaurants and businesses to expand their patios and services on sidewalks, streets and neighbourhood squares and plazas.

Government Street will be transformed into a pedestrian priority zone from Humboldt Street to Yates Street. Parks will also be opened for approved business use, such as outdoor yoga and fitness classes.

In addition to the temporary flex space for businesses, the City has created 14 mobile vending stalls throughout neighbourhoods to allow food trucks and other mobile businesses to operate. Businesses can apply for special customer pickup and delivery zones in front of or near their locations. Those businesses already serving alcohol in their day-to-day operations were given additional freedom by Council to open patios with alcohol service.

“We are unleashing the creativity of our community to build back by opening up space for businesses to expand while meeting social distancing requirements. These sweeping new programs are informed by what we have heard from businesses, artists and community groups for what’s needed for recovery right now,” said Mayor Lisa Helps.

The City will hold a Build Back Victoria Virtual Town Hall on June 9, webcast live and livestreamed on its Facebook page from 6:30 pm to 8 pm.

For more information, visit victoria.ca/bizresources.