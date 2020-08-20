Leadership Development: Thoughts From Jim Hayhurst

In the months since the pandemic upended every organization I know, I have heard two phrases more often than any other when I’ve asked people how they were doing.

The first was: “I was built for this.” Not said with false bravado or unearned optimism. They were genuinely ready to lean in, do whatever it took.

The second was: “I’m not sure I can do this.” Not said in defeat or shame, but with open eyes and refreshing self-awareness.

Both phrases were uttered in complete honesty. And both showed up early in conversations as we all level-set against our new reality. Then, about four months in, something happened. People who were “built for this” started to tire. And people who “weren’t sure” started to find their groove.