Innovation Island launches “Digital Economy” Program to Help Business Succeed Online

The Innovation Island Technology Association has announced a new program to support businesses who want to enter the digital economy as a way to innovate and succeed during and post-COVID-19.

The Digital Economy Rapid Response Recovery Program (DER3) has been created in partnership with the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), with support from Innovate BC, as a response to the mounting challenges faced by small to medium sized businesses to restart the local economy.

“We’re dealing with a Black Swan event that, at least in the short term, will change many consumer behaviours,” says Graham Truax, Executive Director of Innovation Island. “Our DER3 rapid recovery initiative will provide actionable resources on how to better engage with entering or expanding in the digital economy. With decades of experience in the tech sector, and a deep understanding of digital ecosystems, we are ready to help!”

The program is free for small and medium businesses on Vancouver Island, north of the Malahat, on the Sunshine Coast, or Gulf Islands. DER3 offers one-to-one business and technical consultations for businesses that are considering entering or expanding their online presence or putting technology-based tools in place to better serve their needs. When required, the program will also match businesses with regional service providers (digital service providers and subject matter experts) who can deliver contracted solutions.

Innovation Island says it encourages those businesses who are closed or running at below normal capacity to be in touch, and they are also looking for online digital service providers and business mentors and consultants to volunteer their time and expertise.

The program is now accepting applications — click HERE for information.