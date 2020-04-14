How to Escape Imposter Syndrome

Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night and had the punch-in-the-gut thought, “You don’t know what you’re doing and everyone is going to figure it out?” Or you’re networking at an event and suddenly a voice in your head says, “You don’t belong here.” Perhaps you’re in a meeting with your team and think, “You don’t know what you’re talking about and they know it.”

That voice is your impostor syndrome.

Studies have shown that 70 per cent of adults have impostor syndrome, with up to 100 per cent of entrepreneurs experiencing it. So chances are the majority of people around you have it, too. Even heavy hitters like Sheryl Sandberg of Facebook and Howard Schultz of Starbucks have experienced impostor syndrome. It’s especially prevalent in successful people and can worsen as you ascend in your career.

And that makes sense.

Maybe you started out simply building a fun app on your own and then — BAM! — you’re a CEO leading a growing team with a squad of investors critiquing your leadership. Or you graduate with an MBA and fear your real world experience isn’t good enough. Or you get promoted and have to figure things out as you go. It’s incredibly easy to doubt yourself in business, especially if everyone around you is killing it (or pretending to be killing it to camouflage their own fears.)

Doubting yourself isn’t just bad for your self-confidence — it can be bad for business too. Constantly questioning your choices can cause you to avoid reasonable risks and prevent you from acting on opportunities. Impostor syndrome can cloud your ability to see a clear path forward and take action. So how can you stop it from getting in the way of your success?